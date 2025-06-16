Kazakhstan becomes main wheat exporter to Azerbaijan

16 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan increased significantly in 2025. The country became the leader in grain exports.

This year, Kazakhstan has become the leader in wheat exports to Azerbaijan. The share of Kazakh grain in Azerbaijan’s imports amounted to 88%, the ambassador of the Central Asian republic, Alim Bayel said.

According to the diplomat, in January-May 2025, supplies of Kazakh wheat to Azerbaijan exceeded 450,000 tons, which is 86% higher than last year’s figures. Azerbaijan’s purchases amounted to $95 mln.