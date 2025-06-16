Israel attacks military garrison near Tehran

16 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

This afternoon, Israel attacked a military garrison in the west of Tehran. Explosions thundered in the suburbs of the Iranian capital, the Iranian military used the air defense system to repel the attack.

The Iranian military had to repel another attack by the Israeli Air Force this afternoon: a military garrison stationed in the west of Tehran was attacked, the Iranian state news agency Fars reports.

"Israel struck a military garrison west of Tehran. Air defense systems were used,”

- Fars reported.