Air Arabia decides to lay off flights to Russia

16 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Despite expectations, the UAE low-cost carrier Air Arabia has decided to cancel all flights to Russia until June 20. The decision was made amid the worsening of situation in the Middle East, the company explained.

The carrier has also suspended flights to Jordan for the same period, to Lebanon - until June 17, to Iraq and Iran - until June 30.