16 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House Website

The US President is in favor of immediate Iran-Israel negotiations. He stressed that this war is painful for both countries.

Iran should immediately enter into negotiations with Israel, US President Donald Trump said during a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney on June 16.

Their meeting took place on the eve of the G7 summit.

The US leader also emphasized that the Islamic Republic is not winning the current war.