Four bombs hit Iranian IRIB building

The Israel Defense Forces reported an attack on the building of the Iranian Armed Forces Communication Center in Tehran, but instead, the country's state broadcaster was hit. The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the strikes a brutal crime.

Today, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a strike on the "Iranian Armed Forces Communication Center" in Tehran, accompanying the report with a photo of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) company’s building.

The Israeli Defense Ministry's press service accompanied the report with an aerial photograph of a building that looks like the headquarters of IRIB.

”The attack on the Iranian state television and radio building is a crime, the UN Security Council must stop Israel's aggression”, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his official account on the X social network.