President's powers may be expanded in Türkiye, media reports

16 Jun. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish ruling party intends to expand the powers of the head of state. A corresponding draft law was submitted to the parliament of the republic today.

A bill has been submitted to the Turkish parliament that provides for the expansion of presidential powers, Reuters reports.

"Türkiye’s ruling AK Parti party submitted a bill to the parliament on Monday aimed at limiting some tax breaks and amending the application of a special consumption tax for some vehicles,”

– Reuters reports.

The draft law proposes expanding the powers of the head of state to determine and change the special tax on consumption for vehicles depending on engine size, range and battery capacity.