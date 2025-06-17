Russians may leave Iran via border with Azerbaijan

17 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian citizens currently in Iran can leave the country by land through the border with Azerbaijan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, Russian citizens currently in Iran are advised to leave the country by land through the Astara border crossing into Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that neighboring countries available for exiting Israel include Egypt via the Menahem Begin/Taba border crossing and Jordan via the Sheikh Hussein crossing.

However, the ministry pointed out that Azerbaijan’s border with Iran is temporarily closed due to a quarantine regime.