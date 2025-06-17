Russia thanks Azerbaijan for evacuating Russians from Iran

17 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow would like to extend gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in the organization of the evacuation of Russian nationals from Iran via checkpoints on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our Azerbaijani friends provide favorable conditions and we are thankful to them for that," Dmitry Peskov said.

At least 313 Russian nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on June 14 and 15, including popular Russian film director Fyodor Bondarchuk’s crew and families of Russian diplomats and members of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours.