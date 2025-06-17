Makhachev's first welterweight division fight to be held in late 2025

17 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian mixed martial arts fighter Islam Makhachev will hold a bout against Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena for the champion’s title in the UFC Welterweight Division in the end of the year, the Russian fighter’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz said.

"The fight has been planned for the end of the year," Abdel-Aziz said.

Earlier, Makhachev decided to vacate his champion’s title in the Lightweight Division and switch to fighting in the Welterweight Division.

Makhachev boasts a record of 27 wins and one defeat. Australia’s UFC Welterweight Champion Maddalena, 28, holds a record of 18 wins and two defats.