Israel says it is not negotiating with Iran

17 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel is not negotiating with Iran to resolve the escalating conflict, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said during a visit to the site where the Iranian missile crashed near the city of Herzliya.

“We are not negotiating, we will not allow the citizens of Israel to be harmed,”

- Israel Katz said.

A number of Middle Eastern sources reported that Iran has asked three Arab countries to act as mediators in the conflict with Israel. Tehran wants Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia to ask US President Donald Trump to put pressure on Israel.