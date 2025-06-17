Qatar seeks ways to resolve Iran-Israel conflict

17 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mehr agency website

Qatar has taken on a mediating role and is working to resolve the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel. Qatar is also in contact with the US for this purpose.

The Qatari authorities are seeking solutions to the conflict between Iran and Israel and are in contact with their partners on this issue, Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Qatar is in contact with all its partners, including the US, and international organizations to resolve the conflict,”

– al-Ansari said.