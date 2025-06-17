Moscow, Ankara intensify contacts amid events in the Middle East

17 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

Russia and Türkiye decided to intensify contacts amid the Iran-Israel conflict. Yesterday, a relevant telephone conversation was held between the presidents of the two countries.

Russia and Türkiye have reached an agreement to intensify contacts between the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, the aide to the President of the Russian Federation informed.

"The presidents agreed that contacts will be intensified between a number of ministries. I will say frankly, this primarily refers to two ministries in this situation, given the aggravated situation in the Middle East. These are the Foreign Ministries and Defense Ministries of the two countries,”

- Yuri Ushakov said.

He emphasized that the heads of these two Russian departments, Sergey Lavrov and Andrey Belousov, are focused on this work.