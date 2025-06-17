Iran launches 8 missiles towards Israel

17 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Photo: Mehr

The Iranian army attacked Israel with missiles. The IDF announced the interception of air threats.

According to Channel 12 of Israeli television, Iran launched 8 missiles at Israel.

Residents of Israel were advised to observe safety requirements and stay close to shelters. Most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted, the IDF press service informs.

Israel began a military operation against Iran on June 13. Tel Aviv stated that the targets of the operation are Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as key figures in the Iranian nuclear program.