Russian musicians evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan return to Russia

17 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The musicians of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra, who urgently left Iran and found refuge in Azerbaijan, returned to Russia, the orchestra’s press service reports.

The group gave a concert in Baku in gratitude for Azerbaijan’s active participation in the evacuation.

The musicians left Iran, which was subjected to Israeli bombing, via Azerbaijani territory last weekend. Members of Fyodor Bondarchuk’s film crew and a group of Russian scientists were also evacuated to Azerbaijan.