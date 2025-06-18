Russia calls on Israel to stop attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities

18 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the escalation between Iran and Israel, urging Tel Aviv to refrain from attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran.

"Russia calls on the Israeli leadership to come to its senses and immediately stop attacks on nuclear installations and sites under safeguards and subject to IAEA verification activities," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a solution to the conflict over Iran's nuclear programme could only be found through diplomacy.

The Russian ministry welcomes Iran's statement about its readiness to resume contacts with the U.S. to develop possible solutions.