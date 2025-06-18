U.S. Embassy closed in Israel until June 20

18 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Embassy in Israel will be closed until Friday, June 20, because of the ongoing “security situation” in the region, the U.S. State Department announced.

“Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday, June 18) through Friday (June 20),” the statement reads.

The State Department said that the closures include the Consular Sections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The closures also include emergency passport services and Consular Report of Birth Abroad services.

The State Department said there is no new information to share about assistance for U.S. citizens wishing to depart from Israel.