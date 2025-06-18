How does Samvel Karapetyan get in Nikol Pashinyan's way?

18 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Interior Ministry’s Main Department for Combating Organized Crime have taken into custody Russian entrepreneur Samvel Karapetyan, the president of the Tashir Group of Companies, who owns the Electric Networks of Armenia.

Following his arrest, Karapetyan’s supporters gathered on Nalbandyan Street, where the department is located.

"I will continue to stand by our Church and the Armenian people...The people will speak out, and they’ll realize they were wrong," Karapetyan said.

Karapetyan’s home was raided on June 17, shortly after he told reporters that "a small group <...> attacked the Armenian Church and the Armenian people." A number of people have been taken into custody.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Samvel Karapetyan’s comments constitute a threat to the state. According to the PM, anyone who would threaten Armenia would receive a concrete response.

"I will not tolerate anyone daring to say something like that...I will take the strongest and strictest measures in any such case...Those who will threaten to interfere in their own ways if politicians don’t, will have an adequate response," Pashinyan said.

He condemned the remarks about the strategically important facility and said it is time to return the power grid to public ownership.

"So these people haven’t even considered ENA as theirs. I think it is time to nationalize the Electric Networks of Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Tensions between Pashinyan and the clergy have intensified in recent years. On May 30, Pashinyan posted a series of social media messages containing critical remarks about representatives of the Armenian Church.