55 Palestinians killed in Gaza in past day

18 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 55 Palestinians were killed and about 400 suffered injuries in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Gaza hospitals received 61 bodies in the past 24 hours, including the remains of six people that had been killed earlier but remained trapped under the rubble. As many as 397 injured people were also admitted," the statement reads.

According to the Health Ministry, the total death toll has reached 55,493 since October 2023, and 129,320 people have been injured.

As many as 5,194 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed military operations on March 18, 2025, and 17,279 have suffered injuries.