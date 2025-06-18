Azerbaijan announces strengthening trade ties with Central Asia

18 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has become one of Eurasia’s transport and logistics centers, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov said at the event titled “Multifaceted Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan: Achievements and Prospects” in Baku.

He noted that Central Asian countries hold an exceptional place in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

"Since gaining independence, our countries have closely cooperated in bilateral and multilateral formats,” Sharifov said.

The official highlighted that the ties of mutual trade between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries are really gaining steam.