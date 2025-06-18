Erdogan: Türkiye makes every effort to end Israel-Iran conflict

18 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will continue to do everything in its power to further diplomacy and end Israel's attacks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the AK Party parliamentary group meeting.

According to him, Ankara is doing everything it can.

"We are closely following Israel's terrorist attacks against Iran. All our institutions are on alert regarding the possible effects of these attacks on Türkiye," Erdoğan said.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said that Ankara is ready to mediate an early end to Tehran’s conflict with Israel and a resumption of talks on Iran’s nuclear program.