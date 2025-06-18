IAEA says Iran's key centrifuge production facilities damaged

18 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s centrifuge production sites in Tehran and the central province of Karaj were hit, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced.

“The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit,” the UN nuclear watchdog said.

According to the agency, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors at the Tehran site were manufactured and tested, two buildings were destroyed at Karaj where different centrifuge components were manufactured.

The agency noted that both were previously under its monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA.