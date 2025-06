18 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Israeli Foreign Ministry website

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that the military operation Rising Lion will continue, the country is not negotiating with Tehran.

Israeli diplomacy chief Gideon Saar said that Tel Aviv is not negotiating with Tehran. According to Saar, Israel's military operation will continue until its goals are achieved.

"I want you to know: there are no negotiations, and the operation will continue until we achieve our goals,”

– Gideon Saar said.