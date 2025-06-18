18 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kirill Dmitriev noted the presence of US business representatives at the SPIEF, which is a confirmation of the US interest in developing a dialogue with the Russian Federation.

Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev stated that further development of the dialogue between Russia and the US is possible.

“Yes, we believe that, thanks to the dialogue between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the US, this is possible,”

– Kirill Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev noted the presence of investors and companies from the US at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). According to Dmitriev, this is a confirmation of the development of the Moscow-Washington dialogue.