Trump informs on yesterday’s conversation with Putin

Donald Trump said that on Tuesday, he spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the Ukrainian and Iranian crises.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said that yesterday he had a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The head of state said that he spoke with the Russian president about the Iranian and Ukrainian crises. He added that Putin offered the US mediation on the Iranian issue.

"I said, do me a favor, mediate in yours, let's first mediate with Russia and Ukraine. I said, Vladimir, let's first mediate with Russia, you can worry about the situation around Iran later,”

- Donald Trump said.