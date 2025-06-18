Israeli Air Force strikes Khamenei's bunker, media reports

18 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF

Israeli media reports that the country's Air Force has attacked Khamenei's bunker. Earlier, Tel-Aviv considered an attack on the Iranian Supreme Leader.

The Israeli Air Force attacked an area in Tehran where the bunker of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is believed to be located, Israeli media report on June 18.

The details of the attack are currently unknown.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister did not rule out an attack on Ali Khamenei. According to Benjamin Netanyahu, a possible attack on the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic would end the conflict, not escalate it.