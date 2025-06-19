EU-3 to hold talks with Iran in Geneva soon - report

19 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on June 20 in Geneva, a German diplomatic source said.

The ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at Germany's permanent mission in Geneva before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, Reuters reported.

The aim of the talks between Iran and the Europeans, which the German source said are taking place in coordination with the U.S., is to persuade the Iranian side to firmly guarantee that it will use its nuclear programme solely for civilian purposes.

According to the source, the talks are to be followed by a structured dialogue at the expert level.