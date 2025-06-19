Erdogan presents 'Azerbaijani' quarter in Kahramanmaras

19 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted Azerbaijan's role in post-quake housing efforts in Türkiye.

According to him, a total of 49,056 residential and work units have been built in the Azerbaijani quarter in Kahramanmaras with support from Azerbaijan.

Erdoğan noted that the number of housing units delivered following the earthquake has now reached 250,000.

The Turkish leader also provided information on the housing and infrastructure developed in the newly established neighborhood in the earthquake-affected region.