Middle Corridor to see spike in freight throughput by 2030

19 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The transport and logistics route known as the Middle Corridor is becoming one of the key factors in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, according to a joint report by the Astana International Financial Centre and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University.

The report data shows that over the past three years, cargo volume along the Middle Corridor has increased more than fivefold-from 840,000 tons in 2021 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. Compared to last year, the growth was 62%, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

"Key factors in the corridor’s development include digitization of transport documents, simplification of customs procedures, system interoperability, and the expansion of public-private partnerships," the report reads.

The goal of the participating countries is to increase cargo flow to 10 million tons by 2030. Meanwhile, delivery times have dropped from 38-53 days to 19-23 days, with ongoing efforts to reduce it further to 15 days.