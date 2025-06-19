Iran to hold nuclear talks with EU3 in Geneva

19 Jun. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi confirmed he will meet with his counterparts from France, Germany and the United Kingdom in Geneva on June 20.

"The meeting with the European delegation is scheduled to be held in Geneva," Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

The meeting will be held at the request of the three European powers.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the EU ministers will first meet with the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday.