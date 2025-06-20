Hungary ready to host Russia-Ukraine talks

20 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary is ready to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the offer stands, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready for that (hosting the Russia-Ukraine talks). It was like three or four days after the war broke out that I called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the head of the presidential administration in Ukraine. I told them that Hungary is ready to host any kind of negotiations between the two if they find it helpful. This offer is there, it's valid, we have not withdrawn that," Szijjarto said.

He expressed hope that Hungary can be helpful in that way.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian delegation will be ready to arrive in Istanbul to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22.