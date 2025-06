Why Nikol Pashinyan arrive in Turkey?

20 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Turkey on the working visit on Friday, Pashinyan's spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Turkey on a working visit. Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci greeted the Armenian prime minister at Istanbul International Airport," Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

Later, a meeting between the Armenian PM and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take place.

During the visit, Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the local Armenian community.

Pashinyan’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, deputy FM Vahan Kostanyan and Vice-Speaker of Parliament, Special Envoy for normalization with Turkiye Ruben Rubinyan.

Yesterday, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye, he visited the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” quarter in the city of Kahramanmaraş.