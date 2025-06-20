Aeroflot ready to resume flights to U.S.

20 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Aeroflot Group is ready to perform flights to the US if the decision to resume flights is taken, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are ready for that if there are corresponding decisions," Sergey Aleksandrovsky said.

Earlier, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev said direct flights between the two countries might resume by the end of this year.

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, resumption of flights between Russia and the U.S. could be discussed after sanctions on Aeroflot are lifted.