State Department issues worldwide caution for U.S. travelers

23 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Americans traveling abroad are being urged to exercise caution worldwide, as the war between Israel and Iran has resulted in travel disruptions globally.

The U.S. State Department issued a warning to those traveling around the world, citing the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East," the State Department said.

If traveling abroad, the State Department advised reviewing its website for alerts pertaining to the specific destination being visited.

The advisory comes after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities.

"There is potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution," the statement reads.

Last week, the State Department warned U.S. travelers to not travel to places like Israel, Gaza and the West Bank because of armed conflict, terrorism and civil unrest.