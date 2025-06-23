EU comments on Strait of Hormuz possible closure by Iran

23 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran will be a huge threat, so the EU foreign ministers will discuss the possibilities of a diplomatic solution to the conflict, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said upon arrival at the meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"The ministers are very much focused on the diplomatic solution. Also, the concerns of retaliation - as this war is escalating - are huge. Especially closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody," Kallas said.

She also allowed for new EU sanctions against Iran to ensure that Iran does not resume its nuclear program.