Pezeshkian summed up Israel's attacks on Iran

24 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian President noted that Israel's attacks on the country have failed. According to him, the Jewish state has not achieved its goals.

Israel has failed to achieve claimed goals during its attacks on Iran, the President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian said, addressing the people of the country on June 24.

He emphasized that the Jewish state has both failed to destroy nuclear facilities, disrupt research and provoke unrest.

Pezeshkian also noted that the Iranian Air Force had inflicted serious destruction on Israel, demonstrating to the world that "the price of gamble against such a great country as Iran is terrible."