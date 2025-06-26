Foreigners can pay for Russian gas not only via Gazprombank until October

26 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the permission for foreign buyers of Russian gas to pay for supplies in rubles not only via Gazprombank authorized for such transactions but also to other Russian banks until October 1.

A respective decree enters force from June 25. The previous such permission was published on March 28, 2025, and it was to expire on July 1, 2025.

Previously, foreigners could only convert currency in other Russian banks, but later they still had to transfer rubles received to the account of the Russian gas supplier in Gazprombank.