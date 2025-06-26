Turkey negotiating its return to F-35 program

26 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is negotiating with its partners on a potential return to the fifth-generation F-35 fighter program, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have not given up on the F-35 jets. We are discussing our intentions to return to the project with our interlocutors. The F-35 program is as much a political process as it is a technical one. Turkey was unfairly excluded from the program. We have always criticized this move, which is incompatible with the spirit of the alliance," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also noted that he "discussed this issue at meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, Anadolu reported.