Maria Zakharova: Crisis around Iran's nuclear program must be resolved peacefully

26 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, like other crises in the Middle East, must be achieved through diplomacy and negotiations. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in response to a question from a correspondent of "Vestnik Kavkaza".

"There is no other alternative in sight. They tried. Do you see the consequences? The world watched in horror", Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia welcomes the news of Israel and Iran's readiness to observe the ceasefire, as there is hope that the dangerous military escalation, launched by Israel on June 13 and continued by the USA on June 22, will be stopped.

"In no way do we diminish the tragedy of those who died, but at the same time we understand that the number of victims could have been colossal if, God forbid, nuclear facilities had been hit by missiles when radioactive substances were there. We put the issue of the nuclear threat as the top priority because of this factor. In no way do we diminish the casualties among the civilian population", the Russian diplomat explained.

She also drew attention to the inadmissibility of bombing nuclear facilities in the future.

"We cannot allow the bombing of nuclear facilities to become a routine topic of discussion. People cannot simply watch missiles being launched at nuclear facilities and think about whether they will hit or not. In general, this was an apocalyptic scenario", the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In this regard, Zakharova noted that it is now extremely important to consolidate and maintain this fragile truce between Israel and Iran in order to return the situation to the negotiating track as soon as possible.