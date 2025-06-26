Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Turkish Ambassador discuss US and Israeli attacks on Iran

26 Jun. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, were discussed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgiç.

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, the parties emphasized the importance of efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A mutual commitment to joint efforts aimed at resuming the search for a diplomatic solution in order to achieve a sustainable and long-term settlement and to prevent the escalation of the regional conflict was expressed",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.