Skies over Iraq, Iran and Jordan open to Russians

27 Jun. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) has resumed flights in the airspace of the Middle East: air traffic has been re-established with Jordan, Iran and Iraq.

"The agency's specialists continue monitoring the operation of air transport in the region. If the situation changes, information will be promptly communicated to airlines",

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

Let us recall that earlier, in connection with the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Rosaviatsia introduced flight restrictionsover the above-mentioned territories from June 14, 2025.

In addition to this, previously banned flights to airports in Israel and Qatar also resumed operations on June 25, 2025.