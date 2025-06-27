Court rejects Netanyahu's request to delay corruption testimony

27 Jun. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The court refused the Prime Minister of Israel lawyers' request to postpone his testimony in the ongoing corruption investigation, the Ynet portal reported on June 27.

Benjamin Netanyahu's defense insisted on a two-week deferment due to the recent escalation of the conflict with Iran and other important events requiring his attention, including the war in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

After reviewing the motion, the judges considered the defense's arguments unconvincing.