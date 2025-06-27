Azerbaijani President receives credentials of new Iranian Ambassador

27 Jun. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the newly appointed Iranian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mojtaba Demircilou.

The credential presentation was followed by substantive talks, during which Ilham Aliyev referenced his yesterday's telephone conversation with the Iranian President and their discussions held during Pezeshkian's visit to Azerbaijan. According to Azerbaijan's President, this opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations.

President Aliyev reiterated Baku's condemnation of the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and expressed condolences over the loss of lives among Iranian citizens during the confrontation.

Mojtaba Demircilou, in turn, affirmed Iran's commitment to the development of relations with Azerbaijan. He also expressed gratitude for Baku's firm position in the conflict and assistance in the evacuation of Iranian and foreign citizens through the country.

In addition to this, the meeting included a thorough exchange of views on the future development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in various fields.