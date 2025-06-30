Over 600 mines and ammunition defused in Azerbaijan in a week

30 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

1,350 hectares of liberated lands in Azerbaijan were cleared of mines over the past week. Specialists neutralized over 100 mines and over 500 ammunition, ANAMA reported.

According to the organization's report, the territories of Terter, Aghdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly and other regions of the republic have been cleared of mine threats.

Despite the efforts of deminers and explosive ordnance experts, mine incidents continue to occur in Azerbaijan. Today, in one of the villages of the Aghdam region, a law enforcement officer was was injured in a mine explosion.