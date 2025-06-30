Media: Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Syria today

30 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order easing sanctions on Syria today, a CBS journalist from the White House said.

"President Trump is expected to sign an executive order soon to ease sanctions on Syria",

CBS reported.

This follows Trump's May 4 discussions with the President of Syria for the transitional period, Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which he said that he would initiate the process of lifting sanctions on the Syrian state.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria issued a statement reaffirming Damascus commitment to cooperation based on respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of the country.