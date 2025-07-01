Pashinyan and Kallas discuss Armenia-EU cooperation

1 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan receives the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, the press service of the Armenian government reported.

During the meeting, issues related to the agenda of Armenia-European Union relations and opportunities for deepening cooperation in governance reforms were discussed.

Kaja Kallas noted that the EU is pleased to note the positive progress recorded during the Armenia-Azerbaijan bilateral negotiations. According to her, the progress can serve as a basis for establishing stability and peace in the region.