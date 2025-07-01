Fee on ships passing through Bosphorus, Dardanelles straits raised

1 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey increased the fee for vessels passing through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles by 15% beginning on July 1 within the framework of its annual review process.

Earlier, Turkish Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced the increase. He reiterated that "the fees, collected from the vessels transiting through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles, under the Montreux Convention are calculated based on the net tonnage of ships. From July 1, 2025, they will be increased by 15% compared to last year - to $5.83 per ton."

Since 2022, the cost of passing the Turkish straits has increased 7.2-fold.