1 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said a decree lifting sanctions on Syria to be signed by U.S. President Donald Trump soon would be a historic document.

The minister stressed that Damascus welcomes Trump’s decision that would lift the majority of sanctions on Syria.

According to him, the removal would "help propel Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to the international community."

On Monday it was reported that Trump would sign a decree removing sanctions imposed on Syria . The decision followed the meeting between Trump and the interim Syrian president, a first between the two nations’ leaders in 25 years, held in Riyadh on May 14.