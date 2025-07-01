Trump not rules out Musk's deportation

1 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of the deportation of South African-born entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Trump noted that the USA "would have saved a fortune" without launching rockets, satellites, and producing electric cars, proposing a DOGE investigation into Musk's affairs.

The country's leader added that the administration might task the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with reviewing Musk's activites, calling the department "a monster that could eat Elon".

In addition to this, the president emphasized that the billionaire could lose more than just electric vehicle mandate. In turn, Musk decided to refrain from escalating the conflict.