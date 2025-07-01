Despite the cold and rainy weather, June 2025 will be remembered for its bright festivals and holidays. "Summer in Moscow", "Teatralny Boulevard", "Times and Epochs", "Sky" - this is not a complete list of festivals that residents and guests of Moscow visited in the first summer month.

One of the most joyful holidays in June is Children's Day. The "Sky" festival was timed to coincide with it, and festive venues were opened all over Moscow.

The month also carried solemn remembrance, particularly on June 22 - the Day of Rememberance and Sorrow, marking the start of the Great Patriotic War. Many events are held in Russia on this day. One of them, the "Memory Line", was held on the Krymskaya Embankment. On the same days, an immersive museum dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory Parade was opened on Red Square.

This year, June also marks the Jewish holiday of Salvation and Liberation Day on Iyar 26, dedicated to the victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 and the salvation of the Jewish people. On this day, Moscow hosted an international scientific conference "Victory in the Great Patriotic War as a Historical Event in the Life of the Jewish People".

Traditionally, June sees graduation celebrations, with this year's citywide event moving to VDNKh, where thousands of former schoolchildren marked the end of their studying.

In June, Moscow also celebrated the 90th birthday of Maksud Ibragimbekov: the play "Pistachio Tree" was shown at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

Vestnik Kavkaza presents our readers with the best photos of June 2025 .