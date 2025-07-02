Sergey Markov urges not to believe fakes about Azerbaijan and Russia

2 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On his Telegram channel Markov's Logic, Director of the Institute of Political Studies Sergey Markov explained how the information war against Russian-Azerbaijani relations is currently being conducted: fake factories are operating, publishing anti-Azerbaijani fake news in Russia and anti-Russian fake news in Azerbaijan.

First of all, Sergey Markov explained that destructive external forces are seeking to ignite interethnic conflicts within Russia.

"They are working on two fronts: in Azerbaijan they are lying about Russia, and in Russia they are lying about Azerbaijan",

Sergey Markov said.

As an example, he cited a fake report about the abolition of Russian-language school education in Azerbaijan – this claim was refuted today by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Sergey Markov expressed regret that hundreds of Russians had easily believed this fake and spread it on social networks.

In this regard, the political scientist called on citizens to be extremely careful in working with information and strictly filter out fakes from destructive external forces.